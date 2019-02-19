Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Social Superstars
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
SOCIETY
Tiempo on February 17, 2019: Part 2
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5145824" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Part 2 of Tiempo on February 19, 2019
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Tuesday, February 19, 2019 05:54PM
Related Topics:
society
tiempo
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SOCIETY
Meghan Markle spotted in NYC for rumored baby shower
EMT starting 2nd tour headlines FDNY graduation class
Boy raises nearly $5K from hot chocolate stand for border wall
Police officer leaves $100 tip for pregnant waitress in NJ
Students from NJ school host senior citizens for Valentine's Day breakfast
More Society
Top Stories
3 dead in NJ crash caused by driver on drugs, sources say
AccuWeather: Snow, sleet and rain on the way
Long Island co-workers claim $437M Mega Millions jackpot
American Airlines denies man was on flight
FDNY rescues HUD executive stuck in NYCHA elevator
Piles of trash removed after several weeks at NJ apartments
Woman sexually assaulted, slashed by man she met on dating app
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully, police say
Show More
EMT starting 2nd tour headlines FDNY graduation class
Wrong-way driver involved in 4-car crash on NY highway
2 women accuse longtime Long Island bishop of sex abuse
More than a dozen people rescued from ride at SeaWorld
Woman shot in the back while sitting in SUV in the Bronx
More News