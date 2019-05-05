Society

Tiempo on Sundday May 5, 2019: Part4

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch Part 4 of Tiempo on Sunday May 5, 2019

Related topics:
societytiempo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Colorado school shooting leaves 7 students injured: LIVE
Possible carjacking attempt, police-involved shooting in NJ
Police: Man used phony passenger in HOV lane on LIE
NYC building collapses after being struck by out-of-control car
Burn victims sue Conagra after cans of cooking spray explode
15-year-old suspect in stray bullet death surrenders to police
Army veteran marries love of his life 5 hours before dying of cancer
Show More
Some NYC Uber, Lyft drivers set for 2-hour strike Wednesday
Justice for Junior trial: Prosecutors play video of teen's murder
7-year-old says teacher choked, hit him with ruler for laughing
Family pleads for help after elderly woman critically hurt in hit-and-run
'NYC Care' card unveiled in step towards guaranteed health care
More TOP STORIES News