Times Square Wishing Wall now accepting wishes for New Year's Eve

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A holiday tradition has returned once again to Midtown Manhattan.

The Times Square Wishing Wall is now open for people to submit their wishes on paper for 2020.

Those wishes will be used as confetti on New Year's Eve.

People can write down a goal or a dream for the New Year by December 28, and it can be part of the magic when the ball drops.

Wishes can be made in person through the mobile Wishing Wall on the plazas, on the digital wall or on Twitter and Instagram using #ConfettiWish.

The wishes will be added to the over a ton of confetti that will fall on the revelers in Times Square.

