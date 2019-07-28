Society

T.J. Maxx apologizes to Connecticut family for racial profiling incident

WETHERSFIELD, Connecticut -- Discount retailer T.J. Maxx has apologized to a Connecticut family who says their teenage son was the victim of racial profiling by store employees.

Melissa Askew-Ferris tells WFSB-TV her three sons were at a T.J. Maxx store in Wethersfield earlier this month and were followed by store employees.

The boys immediately left.

The family from Cromwell later learned an employee had identified one of her sons as someone suspected of stealing from the store. Askew-Ferris, who is black, says surveillance video showed her son bore no resemblance to the suspect.

T.J. Maxx, part of the Framingham, Massachusetts-based TJX Companies, in a statement said we "expect that all of our customers will be treated with dignity and respect" and "sincerely apologize that this was not the experience" of the Askew-Ferris family.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconnecticutracial profilingretailshopping
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Trump's criticism of Baltimore, black lawmaker not racist, aide says
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
Man dies at hospital following altercation at bar in New Jersey
Show More
Dozens displaced after fire spreads to 2 homes in NJ
Tyson keeps planetarium post after sexual misconduct probe
AccuWeather: Becoming hotter, more humid
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
Funeral Monday for mom and her 2 children killed in Queens fire
More TOP STORIES News