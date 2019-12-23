Society

Toddler has adorable reaction to receiving banana as Christmas gift

In a holiday moment sure to warm your heart, a young girl's reaction to receiving a piece of fruit as a gift is tearing up the internet.

The parents of little Aria Mojica, just 2 years old, apparently tried to prank her with what her dad Justice Mojica called "the worst Christmas gift ever" -- a wrapped up banana.

But they certainly weren't expecting her reaction.

Aria -- who loves bananas -- squealed with joy when she opened it, and she asked her mom to peel it on the spot so she could eat it.

The video has gone viral with millions of views online -- including more than 20 million on Twitter -- as one couple is just amazed with how easy it is to please their little girl this holiday season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychristmas giftviral videotoddler
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIU QB, brother of 49ers backup, killed in TN bar stabbing
NC man fatally poisoned wife to collect $250K: Prosecutors
Officer speaks out after stopping runaway SUV headed toward kids
NYC's most popular baby names in 2018
Homeless man finds new purpose as wheelchair boxing instructor
Daughter 'graduates' at hospital to make mom's dying wish come true
More falling ice prompts street closures in Manhattan
Show More
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
3-alarm fire burns through 2-family home on Long Island
US soldier killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack
Ice and fog contributed to 69-car pileup in Virginia, police say
Hallmark recalls candles over fire and laceration concerns
More TOP STORIES News