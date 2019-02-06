SOCIETY

California toddler's CPR expertise has father encouraging others to learn

EMBED </>More Videos

A Tulare CPR instructor says he began teaching his daughter how to perform life-saving techniques before she could walk, and believes that if she can learn, anyone can.

By
TULARE, California --
A California CPR instructor says he began teaching his daughter how to perform life-saving techniques before she could walk, and hr believes that if she can learn, anyone can.

Chris Pietroforte owns Central Valley CPR in Tulare and began teaching his daughter Saige about life-saving techniques after he saw her show interest in a practice mannequin at one of his classes.

"I was teaching another class and she started pumping away...and ever since then, she's been learning," Pietroforte said. "And she just picks stuff up more and more each time."

He says Saige knows the proper rate to perform CPR and also knows how to use an AED defibrillator.

"I'll put her head to head with some people, and she's actually outdone some people in the class," he said.

According to a 2018 survey done by the Cleveland Clinic, 54 percent of Americans say they know how to perform CPR, but only 11 percent know the correct pace for CPR compressions (100-120 beats per minute).

Pietroforte says that Saige's knowledge shows that anyone can, and should, learn basic emergency techniques.

"If a 2-year-old can do it, anyone can do it," he said.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycprmedical emergencysafetyu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Save a Life Saturday: Take part in a fire safety day event at local Home Depot locations
Push to ID those buried at hidden African-American cemetery on LI
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
5 officer moms sue NYPD over conditions for pumping breast milk
More Society
Top Stories
Person slashed, 3 sought near NYC school complex
36-year-old mother killed when bullets blast through CT home
Son among 3 charged after missing mom found dead in NJ
Teen charged after allegedly bringing loaded gun to NJ school
Prostitution charges dropped after 7 On Your Side Investigation
Mugshots: Firefighter, ex-cop among arrests in drug bust
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Show More
Childhood home of President Trump listed for sale in NYC
Overturned tractor-trailer snarls traffic near Lincoln Tunnel
Row of cement trucks catches fire, which spreads to Brooklyn business
10 explosions rattle Atlanta, blow manhole covers off
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect ordered to stand trial
More News