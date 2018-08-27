Top 5 stories you need to know for Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) --Tributes poured in this weekend following the deaths of two famous figures in the worlds of politics and entertainment who each left his own enduring legacy: Arizona Senator John McCain and famed playwright Neil Simon. Meanwhile in Florida, a video game tournament became the scene of a mass shooting.
Here's a look at the top five stories you need to know from over the weekend.
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
He was a war hero, six-term Arizona senator and the 2008 Republican presidential nominee. John McCain died Saturday at the age of 81, more than a year after he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Legendary playwright Neil Simon dies at 91
Playwright Neil Simon, Broadway's master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits included "The Odd Couple," ''Barefoot in the Park" and his "Brighton Beach" trilogy, passed away Sunday at age 91.
Suspect, 2 others killed in Madden tournament shooting
Multiple people are dead after a shooting in downtown Jacksonville, according to local authorities.
Police search for suspect in mysterious death of reality star
Police are searching for a man they want to question in the death of Lyric McHenry, who was found on a desolate Bronx sidewalk. The daughter of movie producer Doug McHenry, she had appeared on an E! reality series.
Woman fights off rape attempt at entrance to East Harlem building
Police say an attacker tried to rape a 22-year-old woman in the vestibule of a building of East 128 Street and 5th Avenue early Saturday, but he took off after the victim fought back.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts