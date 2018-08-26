Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4057794" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter looks back at the life of Senator John McCain, who died Saturday at age 81 following a battle with brain cancer.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4058751" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A look back at celebrities that have passed this year

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4061085" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC's Eva Pilgrim has the latest on a shooting at a Madden tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4053830" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres has the details on the search.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4061220" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson has the details.

Tributes poured in this weekend following the deaths of two famous figures in the worlds of politics and entertainment who each left his own enduring legacy: Arizona Senator John McCain and famed playwright Neil Simon. Meanwhile in Florida, a video game tournament became the scene of a mass shooting.Here's a look at the top five stories you need to know from the weekend.He was a war hero, six-term Arizona senator and the 2008 Republican presidential nominee. John McCain died Saturday at the age of 81, more than a year after he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.Playwright Neil Simon, Broadway's master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits included "The Odd Couple," ''Barefoot in the Park" and his "Brighton Beach" trilogy, passed away Sunday at age 91.Multiple people are dead after a shooting in downtown Jacksonville, according to local authorities.Police are searching for a man they want to question in the death of Lyric McHenry, who was found on a desolate Bronx sidewalk. The daughter of movie producer Doug McHenry, she had appeared on an E! reality series.Police say an attacker tried to rape a 22-year-old woman in the vestibule of a building of East 128 Street and 5th Avenue early Saturday, but he took off after the victim fought back.----------