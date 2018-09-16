SOCIETY

Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend

A member of the U.S. Coast Guard walks down Mill Creek Road checking houses after tropical storm Florence hit Newport N.C., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. ((AP Photo/Tom Copeland))

After making landfall Friday, Hurricane Florence made its way across the Carolinas throughout the weekend and even after weakening to a tropical depression, the storm continued to cause devastating flooding in the region.

Here's a look at the top five stories you need to know from the weekend.
Relentless rain from Florence triggers widespread flooding in the Carolinas
As the death toll from Florence grew and hundreds of people were pulled from flooded homes, North Carolina was facing catastrophic, widespread river flooding from the slow-moving storm.
ABC's Natalie Burrell has the latest updates from North Carolina.

Recovery effort for missing teen swimmer from Queens
What began as a search in the waters off Rockaway Beach in Queens turned into a recovery mission after a 17-year-old got caught in a rip current while swimming and went missing.
Kemberly Richardson has the latest from Rockaway Beach.

Authorities identify man killed in Cape Cod shark attack
A man was bitten by a shark Saturday in the water off a Cape Cod beach and died later at a hospital, becoming the state's first shark attack fatality in more than 80 years.
Police identified the man killed in a shark attack off Cape Cod.

NYC Ballet fires 2 after dancer sues for 'sexual degradation'
The New York City Ballet fired two principal dancers Saturday after a 20-year-old former student at the School of American Ballet filed a lawsuit that claimed the ballet company turned a blind eye to sexual degradation.
Sandra Bookman has the details.

Long Island community comes together to make wedding possible for couple set to marry in North Carolina
A couple who planned their wedding for North Carolina had to deal with an uninvited guest heading their way: Hurricane Florence. But with help from friends and a Long Island community, this fairy tale still had a happy ending.
CeFaan Kim has the story.



