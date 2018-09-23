Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4314146" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC's Kenneth Moton has the latest.

The New Yorker magazine is reporting that Senate Democrats are investigating a second woman's accusation of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from his teenage years. Locally, there were new developments in the horrific stabbings of three infants and two adults in Queens, as the alleged attacker was charged with attempted murder.Here's a look at the top five stories you need to know from the weekend.The New Yorker magazine is reporting that Senate Democrats are investigating a second woman's accusation of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from his teenage years.52-year-old Yu Fen Wang was charged with five counts of attempted murder after authorities say she stabbed three babies and two adults inside a birthing center operating out of a building in Flushing, Queens.Police said two men and two women attending a backyard party in Hempstead Saturday night were wounded by bullets fired from another yard that penetrated a fence separating the spaces.The Trump administration announced a new proposal that could deny green cards to immigrants if they use Medicaid, food stamps, housing vouchers and other forms of public assistance.Legendary singer and songwriter Paul Simon wrapped up his final concert tour Saturday night at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, the borough where he grew up.----------