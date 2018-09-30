Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --Among the stories making news were the tragic death of a boy in Brooklyn, allegedly at the hands of his own brother, along with a scare for people attending a festival in Central Park and the end of an era for the New York Mets.
Here's a look at the top five stories you need to know from the weekend.
Man charged with fatally tossing brother from apartment
A 20-year-old man was charged with murder after police said he tossed his 4-year-old brother to his death from the roof of a Brooklyn apartment building early Saturday.
Loud noise causes chaos, scare at festival in Central Park
Thousands of people ran for it Saturday when they heard what they thought were gunshots at the Global Citizen Festival on the Great Lawn in Central Park. It turns out the frightening sound wasn't gunshots after all - but the fear was very real.
Fishing excursion ends in tragedy for 2 men in Queens
Two men were on a fishing trip in Breezy Point when a wave knocked one of them off the boat and into the water near a rocky jetty. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man fell into the water trying to help.
Farewell, Captain: David Wright walks off to long ovation
Team captain David Wright walked off to a long standing ovation before a sellout crowd Saturday night in his farewell game for the New York Mets, ending a stellar career cut short by neck, back and shoulder injuries that required surgery,
Five hospitalized after car plows into group of Boy Scouts Five children were hospitalized Sunday after a car plowed into a group of Boy Scouts in Manorville, Long Island. The Suffolk County Police Department has launched an investigation.
