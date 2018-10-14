SOCIETY

Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A plane crash on Long Island left all three passengers on board dead, while mourners upstate said their final goodbyes to victims of the limousine crash that killed 20. Meanwhile, in New York City, police are investigating the violent clash that erupted following a speech by the founder of the Proud Boys, a far-right group self-described as "Western chauvinists."

Here's a look at the top five stories you need to know from the weekend.
1 dead, 2 missing after plane crashes in water off Long Island coast near Quogue
A plane crash on Long Island left all three passengers on board dead. The plane crashed in the water approximately one mile off of a beach in Quogue Saturday morning. Several details surrounding the case remain a mystery.

EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has the details from Quogue.

Police seek persons-of-interest after 'Proud Boys' fight breaks out near NYC Republican club
Police released the photos of men they want to question after a violent clash erupted outside of a Republican club following a speech by the founder of a controversial far-right group.

EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan has more from the Upper East Side.

MTA employee charged with exposing himself to young girls in Brooklyn
An MTA employee was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to two young girls in two separate incidents in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson has the details from Bay Ridge.

Funeral held for 4 sisters, 4 family members killed in upstate limo crash
Hundreds of people packed the pews of an old brick church in upstate New York at the service for eight of the 20 people killed last Saturday. Sen. Chuck Schumer has also criticized the National Transportation Safety Board, which he says hasn't thoroughly investigated a single limousine crash in the last three years.
EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds packed the pews of an old brick church in Amsterdam at the service for 8 of the 20 people killed in a New York limousine crash.

Man charged with hate crime after brutal attack in Brooklyn street
A violent confrontation played out in the middle of a Brooklyn street on Sunday morning. The attacker has been arrested, and is facing charges of hate crime assault, mischief and harassment.

EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres has more on the incident in Borough Park.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyeyewitness newsaccidentsupreme courtbrett kavanaugh
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Bill Ritter receives award at Alzheimer's, dementia care walk
Neighbors question why 'Cornerstore Caroline' accused young boy of grabbing her
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
More Society
Top Stories
Man charged with hate crime after assault in middle of Brooklyn street
MTA employee charged with exposing himself to teens
Pickpocketers target NYC subway, bus riders
Health Alert: Traveler infected with measles visited NY, NJ
NJ Transit temporarily cuts train service, fares
Man accused of following, flashing woman on Long Island
Bill Ritter receives award at Alzheimer's, dementia care walk
Woman throws 1-year-old child to the ground in tantrum over beer
Show More
NYPD seeks persons-of-interest in 'Proud Boys' fight
Teen randomly punched in face while leaving Brooklyn deli
Schumer: Feds haven't done enough to investigate limo safety
Funeral held for 4 sisters killed in upstate limo crash
Man charged with fatal Orange County stabbing
More News