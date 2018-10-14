Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --A plane crash on Long Island left all three passengers on board dead, while mourners upstate said their final goodbyes to victims of the limousine crash that killed 20. Meanwhile, in New York City, police are investigating the violent clash that erupted following a speech by the founder of the Proud Boys, a far-right group self-described as "Western chauvinists."
1 dead, 2 missing after plane crashes in water off Long Island coast near Quogue
A plane crash on Long Island left all three passengers on board dead. The plane crashed in the water approximately one mile off of a beach in Quogue Saturday morning. Several details surrounding the case remain a mystery.
Police seek persons-of-interest after 'Proud Boys' fight breaks out near NYC Republican club
Police released the photos of men they want to question after a violent clash erupted outside of a Republican club following a speech by the founder of a controversial far-right group.
MTA employee charged with exposing himself to young girls in Brooklyn
An MTA employee was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to two young girls in two separate incidents in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.
Funeral held for 4 sisters, 4 family members killed in upstate limo crash
Hundreds of people packed the pews of an old brick church in upstate New York at the service for eight of the 20 people killed last Saturday. Sen. Chuck Schumer has also criticized the National Transportation Safety Board, which he says hasn't thoroughly investigated a single limousine crash in the last three years.
Man charged with hate crime after brutal attack in Brooklyn street
A violent confrontation played out in the middle of a Brooklyn street on Sunday morning. The attacker has been arrested, and is facing charges of hate crime assault, mischief and harassment.
