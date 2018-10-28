SOCIETY

Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend

People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa., where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The nation was stunned and saddened Saturday morning by another mass shooting, this time at a Pittsburgh synagogue, where a gunman barged into a baby-naming ceremony and fatally shot 11 people in one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history.

11 dead in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
The suspect in the shooting expressed hatred of Jews during the rampage and told officers afterward that Jews were committing genocide and that he wanted them all to die, according to charging documents made public Sunday.
EMBED More News Videos

Danielle Leigh has the latest developments.

1 of 2 winning Powerball tickets sold at deli in Harlem
Lottery officials reported that one of the winning tickets in Saturday's estimated $687.8 million Powerball jackpot was sold at West Harlem Deli at 2040 5th Ave and East 126th Street.
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the winning tickets in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

Police: Sisters found duct-taped along Hudson River
Police identified the two women whose duct-taped bodies were found washed up along the Hudson River as sisters from Virginia: 16-year-old Tala Farea and 22-year-old Rotana Farea,
EMBED More News Videos

Police have identified the two women whose duct-taped bodies were found washed up from the Hudson River as sisters from Virginia.

FDNY comes to rescue of 2 stuck in Queens floodwaters

A nor'easter brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Tri-State area Saturday and left two people stuck in Queens floodwaters, but quick action by the FDNY saved them.
EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bookman has the details.

2018 TCS New York City Marathon week begins 2018 TCS New York City Marathon week has officially begun! Check out the complete list of events heading up to the big day on Sunday, November 4th.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysynagogueshootingnewseyewitness newspowerball
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Couple in viral Yosemite proposal photo found
Mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral
What a break! NJ man's fall leads to hospital lottery pool win
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
More Society
Top Stories
Police search for suspect in rape of 11-year-old girl in Bronx
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Synagogue gunman said he wanted all Jews to die, police say
1 of 2 winning Powerball tickets sold at deli in Harlem
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
9th child dies in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Candyman: A real-life Halloween horror story
Long Island community marks 6th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy
Show More
Video shows pipe bomb suspect at work days before arrest
Jurors in NYC pipe-bomb trial to be asked about media exposure
NYC officials, religious leaders condemn synagogue shooting
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
Mets agree to hire agent Brodie Van Wagenen as GM, reports say
More News