Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --Over 50,000 runners hit the streets across the five boroughs Sunday as they competed in the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon. Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia won the men's division, while Mary Keitany of Kenya became the second woman to win the marathon four times.
Candidates make final push ahead of the midterm elections
It was a busy weekend for candidates across the country in the final days before the 2018 midterm elections, with each side doing everything it could to mobilize voters in the crucial races that will determine control of Congress.
Man fought back during Florida yoga studio shooting with a broom A yoga practitioner says he fought the gunman who killed two people during a class at a yoga studio in Florida.
Pedestrian struck, killed by bus on the West Side
A tragic accident on the West Side of Manhattan Saturday night killed a 73-year-old man, who was struck by a bus on its way to the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in hit-and-run crash in Wisconsin
A Wisconsin community was grieving the deaths of three Girl Scouts and an adult who were collecting trash along a highway when police say a pickup truck veered off the road and hit them before speeding away.
