Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4667266" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC's Clayton Sandell has the latest on the Northern California wildfires.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4665133" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has the exclusive video from Tenafly.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4663979" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has the latest details from Midtown.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4661019" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people were killed in a wrong-way motorcycle crash in Queens early Saturday morning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4669813" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson has more.

Fire officials in California had the grim task of searching for victims this weekend following the most destructive wildfire in the state's history. The death toll continued to climb as fires raged at both ends of the state.Authorities called in a mobile DNA lab and anthropologists to help identify the dead after the blaze destroyed more than 6,700 buildings, nearly all of them homes.Police in New Jersey were searching for the driver wanted in a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist who had just left a bicycle shop in Tenafly when he was struck.Police say a man punched and choked a woman while she was working at Quality Meats on West 58th Street in Midtown, then robbed her of about $400 from her backpack.A van was traveling north on a one-way street in Sunnyside when it was struck head-on by a motorcycle traveling south in the wrong direction at a high speed, police said. The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were killed.New York City honored those who served their country with the annual Veterans Day Parade Sunday.----------