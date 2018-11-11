Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --Fire officials in California had the grim task of searching for victims this weekend following the most destructive wildfire in the state's history. The death toll continued to climb as fires raged at both ends of the state.
Deadly wildfire rages in Northern California
Authorities called in a mobile DNA lab and anthropologists to help identify the dead after the blaze destroyed more than 6,700 buildings, nearly all of them homes.
Exclusive: Out-of-control SUV driver crashes into bicyclist in Tenafly
Police in New Jersey were searching for the driver wanted in a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist who had just left a bicycle shop in Tenafly when he was struck.
Man attacks, robs woman inside Midtown restaurant
Police say a man punched and choked a woman while she was working at Quality Meats on West 58th Street in Midtown, then robbed her of about $400 from her backpack.
2 dead after wrong-way motorcycle crash in Queens
A van was traveling north on a one-way street in Sunnyside when it was struck head-on by a motorcycle traveling south in the wrong direction at a high speed, police said. The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were killed.
NYC Veterans Day Parade marks 100 years since the end of WWI
New York City honored those who served their country with the annual Veterans Day Parade Sunday.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts