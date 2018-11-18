Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4709502" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal has more from the South Bronx.

A tragic crash in the Bronx claimed the life of a woman who was five months pregnant, and left four other people injured. Meanwhile lingering questions remained following the snowstorm that paralyzed much of the Tri-State area.Here's a look at the top five stories you need to know from the weekend.Officials say Jennifer Parisella, 30, of Middletown was killed when the van she was driving slammed into the back of a tractor trailer on the Major Deegan Expressway Saturday morning.Even after the roads were cleared and the traffic jams subsided, the questions continued as to why this week's snowstorm took everyone by surprise and paralyzed the New York area.Police say a man was shot in the leg when he tried to chase down three men who had just robbed a bodega in Astoria Saturday night.52-year-old Sai Chun Lam was arrested Saturday on charges of killing a man and woman in their Queens home last week.The world is wishing a happy birthday to the one and only Mickey Mouse. The iconic cartoon character turned 90 on Sunday.