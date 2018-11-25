Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --Police were investigating a murder mystery in the Bronx this weekend when a woman answering the door at her apartment building was shot and killed.
Mother fatally shot at door of her apartment in the Bronx
Police say 45-year-old Wendy Martinez was killed Saturday night when a gunman fired through the front door of her apartment in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx
Reports of possible explosion after electrical fire on Upper West Side There were reports of a possible explosion after an electrical fire on the Upper West Side.
VIDEO: Rikers correction officers attacked in 2 separate incidents
The correction officers union released video over the weekend of two attacks on correction officers by inmates on Rikers Island.
NYCHA tenants living without heat fed up, want answers
Thousands of people living in public housing who are without heat or hot water are outraged. Now the city comptroller is demanding answers from the housing authority.
Long-lost Brooklyn dog named 'Sinatra' mysteriously appears in Florida
A family in Brooklyn is being re-united with their long-lost dog, who somehow ended up traveling 1,200 miles to a neighborhood in Florida, where another family took him him.