SOCIETY

Touching tribute for servicemember killed in Iraq helicopter crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Fleischer has more on the touching tribute for a servicemember killed in a helicopter crash in Iraq.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
In honor of Lieutenant Christopher Raguso, who was killed along with six others in Iraq while serving their country, The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation made their financial announcement to a packed house of first responders at Engine 249 and Ladder 113 and to Lt. Raguso's family.

"Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is going to donate the first $100,000 to pay off the mortgage," said President and CEO Frank Siller.

Holding the rank of Lieutenant in the FDNY, Raguso was a sergeant in the Air National Guard and he was a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Commack. He is survived by his wife, Carmella and his two young daughters.

Raguso's mother, Laura remembered when he told her he was rejoining the Air National Guard.

"(He said) 'because if I don't, who is going to do it?' and I begged him not to do it. He just followed his heart," she said.

Raguso's father-in-law Anthony DiCiara called him a 'real-life hero,'

"Whenever he was called upon, he went. Whether it was for the FDNY, Commack Fire Department, the Air Force, his family, his friends," DiCiara said.

Among his fellow firefighters in both departments, his loss is deeply felt.

"This loss is extremely painful for...everybody in this department," said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

Lieutenant Raguso had spent 13 years in the FDNY and had earned several citations for bravery.

"Chris is a superhero," added Siller.

CLICK HERE for more on how you can donate to the Raguso family. Donations will be added to the $100,000 to pay off the lieutenant's mortgage.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfdnyiraqhelicopter crashhelicopterCommackSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News