Retired toy engineer builds massive Halloween display from scratch

EAST AURORA, NY -- A retired Fisher-Price toy engineer created a now-viral Halloween display at his New York home.

The display features a giant animatronic spider, which climbs down a large web as smaller spiders bounce around the web.

"With so much going on this year, I thought Halloween wasn't going to be the same and I felt if there was ever a time that we needed something other to look at it was now," David Moomaw said.

Moomaw started building his Halloween creation from scratch in May.

He sewed and painted the huge spider himself, building a crane that allowed it to "crawl" from the roof down to the yard.

Moomaw said he enjoyed doing this so much, he has even bigger plans for next year's display.

