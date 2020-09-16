POINT LOOKOUT, Nassau County (WABC) -- Old train cars will be used to create an artificial reef off the coast of Long Island.
It's a project Governor Andrew Cuomo is passionate about.
"We're going to do a very cool thing, which is dropping rail cars into the reef, what's called Hempstead Reef, but it's off Point Lookout, off Jones Beach - three miles out from Point Lookout and Jones Beach," the governor said. "It will help the shoreline, it will help tourism, it will help quality of life, fishing is a big deal. You know that I like to fish, diving is a big deal, all the people who come to Long Island to enjoy that. So, it's very cool."
The old rail cars will be used to create a reef three miles from Point Lookout.
Governor Cuomo says he was inspired to use the cars after reading about them taking up space on railroad tracks. So he called Wells Fargo to ask for their old rail cars.
"They said, 'We have to call you back.' I said, 'Why do you have to call me back?' They said, 'Because we don't really believe we're talking to Governor Cuomo.' I said, 'Okay, hang up and call me back,'" he said.
Governor Cuomo said they called back, and the state got the old railroad cars. "Nobody called and asked them for their old rail cars before. They were really very kind to us. Thank you, Wells Fargo," he said.
If this sounds familiar, it's because there are already several man-made reefs off the coast of Long Island, made up of pieces of the old Tappan Zee and Kosciuszko bridges.
Train cars will be dumped into ocean to create artificial reef off Point Lookout, Long Island
