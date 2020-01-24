Society

Nebraska state trooper calms girl with 'Frozen' conversation after car accident | VIDEO

WATERLOO, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol is sounding its "dad skills" alarm after one of its troopers was caught on camera calming a young girl with "Frozen" chitchat during a scary situation.

Trooper Steven Sosnowski responded to a call after a car slid into a ditch near Waterloo Wednesday.

A mother and her two daughters were inside, so he helped situate the girls into a rescue vehicle.

To keep the oldest girl calm, Sosnowski started talking about the Disney movie "Frozen."

"Is that Elsa?" body cam video captured Sosnowski asking the girl.

"I know Elsa, Princess Anna, Olaf," he continued.

"And Kristoff and Sven!" the girl responded. "He's a talking snowman."

The Nebraska State Patrol posted the body cam footage to Twitter, which was viewed more than 13,000 times.
