Society

President Trump, First Lady receive warm reception at college football championship

NEW ORLEANS -- President Donald Trump turned into a sports fan for an evening as he attended the College Football Playoff championship game Monday between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

The president and first lady walked onto the field shortly before the game for the singing of the national anthem. Fans from both teams cheered him loudly. Some greeted him with cheers of "USA, USA." Others chanted "four more years."

Trump has routinely sparred with professional athletes during his two years in office. College football has managed to avoid such political controversies.

The Trumps left before the fourth quarter. LSU won the game 42-25.

In October, Trump was loudly booed and met with "lock him up" chants at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington D.C. In December, he was on the field for the coin toss at the annual football game between Army and Navy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypresident donald trumpcollege football
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UES fire injures 22 people, including firefighters, newborn
What are the chances of a winter storm this weekend?
Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
Opossum viciously beaten at South Carolina golf course
Secret Service agent fatally shoots dog in Brooklyn
Utah man gets locked inside 24-Hour Fitness
Governor Cuomo to visit earthquake-rattled Puerto Rico
Show More
Tenant accused of fatally pushing landlord down stairs, family says
LSU wins national championship with 42-25 victory over Clemson
Repairs, cleanup continue after UWS water main break
Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane
Teen indicted in fatal shooting of parents, sister and friend
More TOP STORIES News