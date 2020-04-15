coronavirus suffolk county

Coronavirus News: Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers donates 10K masks to grocery workers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- In Suffolk County, The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation made a donation of 10,000 N95 medical masks.

The masks are being distributed to workers at local grocery stores in the ongoing effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

There are now about 46,000 confirmed cases on Long Island.

The death toll is more than 1,600.

