BLACK HISTORY

Tuskegee Airman from New York City dies at 100

HARLEM, New York --
A New York City man who served as an aircraft technician with the famed all-black Tuskegee Airmen has died at 100 years of age.

Police say a health aide found Wilfred DeFour unconscious and unresponsive inside his Harlem apartment Saturday morning.

DeFour was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Service workers. Police say he appears to have died from natural causes.

DeFour was honored just last month at a ceremony to rename a Manhattan post office after the Tuskegee Airmen.

Defour said at the Nov. 19 ceremony that the World War II squadron's members didn't know they were making history at the time. He said, "We were just doing our job."

DeFour served as a postal employee for more than 30 years after his military service.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyblack historyWorld War IIHarlemNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BLACK HISTORY
Memorial recognizes victims of lynching, racial violence in America
Jordan Peele makes history with 'Get Out' Oscar win
Racially insensitive school menu leads to repercussions
Central Park art exhibit celebrates African American culture
More black history
SOCIETY
Pres. Bush gravesite open to public for visitation Saturday
MTA's biggest fan treated to special tour with top boss
89-year-old NYPD employee retires after 30 years on job
Former child slave from Ghana shares his story with NJ students
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Man shoots ex, new boyfriend before killing himself
5 shot outside of Queens nightclub
22-year-old man found dead in Google's New York offices
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
For first time, prosecutors connect Trump to a federal crime
Suspect charged in kidnapping, murder of 13-year-old girl
Suspect wanted for stealing car with kids inside in Brooklyn
New Jersey teacher charged with sexual contact with students
Show More
Suspect arrested after man beaten into coma in Bronx
High school student shot on Long Island; 4 in custody
Garbage truck driver in custody for fatal NJ hit-and-run
Police: Man scams approx. $90,000 from elderly LI residents
Police sources: Cop's bullets injure girl, woman in Bronx
More News