Two new Banksy pieces pop up in New York City

Joe Torres has more on famous graffiti artist Banksy's two new pieces in New York City. (@banksy / Instagram)

Banksy has struck again.

The world-famous British graffiti artist's latest pieces just appeared in New York for the first time since 2013.

The mysterious Banksy posted on his Instagram page Thursday showing his signature rat - this one running in a clock -- tagged on a bank building on 14th Street and Sixth Avenue in Manhattan.



That building is set to be demolished.

Banksy's other piece appeared at the intersection of Houston Street and the Bowery this week.

The mural protests the imprisonment of a Turkish artist and journalist, Zehra Dogan. Dogan, an ethnic Kurd, was jailed after painting the Turkish flag flying over the rubble of a destroyed town, according to the Associated Press.

The 70-foot-long mural consists of black tally marks representing Dogan's days in a Turkish prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

