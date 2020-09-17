Society

Texas firefighter reunites with daughter after 25 days battling California wildfires: VIDEO

Quincy Blount of McKinney, Texas, was among the first 44 firefighters sent out to California last month.
A seven-year-old Texas girl couldn't contain her excitement seeing her dad return after 25 days of fighting wildfires in California.

Adley Blount greeted her dad with a hug and cheers as he arrived home, and the sweet reunion was captured on video.

Quincy Blount of McKinney, Texas, was among the first 44 firefighters sent out to California last month. Now, more than 200 Texas firefighters are helping on the front lines of the various fires burning throughout the state.

While the job is dangerous, Blount does it anyway, saying it's because of the same golden rule he's taught his little girl.

"If I were the one who needed the help, I'd want somebody coming to help us, too," Blount said.

There is a chance Adley's dad could be called back to California next month.

"I just don't want him to go cause he's always there," the seven-year-old said.

But both the father and daughter agree it makes those "welcome home" hugs even sweeter.

WATCH | Exhausted firefighters sing 'Take Me Out to the Fire Line' after 14 hours battling Oregon blazes
EMBED More News Videos

Listen to these exhausted firefighters singing together after a 14-hour shift battling wildfires in Oregon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexascaliforniatexasfamilywildfirefirefighterscalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC back-to-school change: Phased-in start for in-person classes
Taxes going up for the rich in NJ, but many families will get a break
Patient dies in crash between ambulance and fire truck
2020 Emmy predictions when predicting the future is folly
COVID Updates: New NYC testing lab to cut wait times
Mask request in subway station leads to beating, robbery
LIST: 56 NYC schools with confirmed cases of COVID-19
Show More
Netflix 'Cheer' star charged with child pornography
'Not gonna take it': Anti-mask Target protest video goes viral
LIST: 40 'Open Streets: Restaurants' locations expanding to weekdays
Feds considered using 'heat ray' on DC protesters: Report
Trump disputes CDC Director, calls him 'confused'
More TOP STORIES News