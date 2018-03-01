PREGNANCY

Unable to conceive naturally, woman panhandles to pay for IVF

OREM, Utah --
A Utah woman's quest to become a mother has her out on the streets and asking for money.

Every day, Jessica Gale is standing on a street corner in Orem, Utah holding a sign that reads, "Need help with in-vitro."

She and her husband have been trying to have a baby for 13 years. Her husband has a condition that makes natural conception difficult, so in-vitro fertilization may be their best hope.

Gale says her desire to get pregnant is so strong, she's not ashamed or embarrassed to ask for money to help pay for IVF.

Gale isn't just asking for hand-outs. She also works two jobs and is hoping to save enough money to eventually try IVF, which she says could cost up to $1,000 a month.

