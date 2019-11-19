FAO Schwarz designs one of a kind hotel suite in Manhattan filled with toys

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It is the first of its kind, and you can now stay and shop in a uniquely decorated hotel suite in Midtown Manhattan.
Conrad New York Midtown has partnered with FAO Schwarz and filled an 1,800 square foot room with classic items from the toy giant.
They include an iconic piano mat, huge gorilla, towering giraffe, remote controlled spider, ride along train, sweet treats, dolls, ornaments and much, much more.
Everything is for sale and if you buy items, they will be waiting for you back home.
Virginia Weik of Conrad New York Midtown dreamed up the idea. It was inspired by her dilemma while traveling with her own two small kids.
"You have all this down time in a hotel room and they start getting into things they shouldn't," she said.
By filling the suite with plenty of toys, the children keep busy and you can do some holiday shopping.
The suite sleeps up to six people and is on the 50th floor. There are some extra perks, like a private tour at FAO Schwarz before the store opens to the public, and a gift certificate.
The suite will stay decorated through January 5 and starts at $3000 per night. There are still openings.
Go to Conrad New York Midtown and look at the Park View Apartment.
