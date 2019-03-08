United Nations celebrates International Women's Day

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, U.N. Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, gender equality activists and other advocates attended a wide-ranging panel discussion that also featured several performances.
This year's theme was "Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change."
WATCH: International Women's Day at the U.N.
The focus: looking at ways in which innovation can remove barriers and accelerate progress for gender equality, encourage investment in gender-responsive social systems and build services and infrastructure that meet the needs of women and girls.
Eyewitness News' Sade Baderinwa was honored to serve as moderator for the event.
