United Nations celebrates International Women's Day

UNITED NATIONS (WABC) -- They celebrated International Women's Day with a special event Friday morning at the United Nations.U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, U.N. Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, gender equality activists and other advocates attended a wide-ranging panel discussion that also featured several performances.This year's theme was "Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change."The focus: looking at ways in which innovation can remove barriers and accelerate progress for gender equality, encourage investment in gender-responsive social systems and build services and infrastructure that meet the needs of women and girls.Eyewitness News' Sade Baderinwa was honored to serve as moderator for the event.----------