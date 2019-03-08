Society

United Nations celebrates International Women's Day

UNITED NATIONS (WABC) -- They celebrated International Women's Day with a special event Friday morning at the United Nations.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, U.N. Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, gender equality activists and other advocates attended a wide-ranging panel discussion that also featured several performances.

This year's theme was "Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change."

WATCH: International Women's Day at the U.N.


The focus: looking at ways in which innovation can remove barriers and accelerate progress for gender equality, encourage investment in gender-responsive social systems and build services and infrastructure that meet the needs of women and girls.

Eyewitness News' Sade Baderinwa was honored to serve as moderator for the event.

