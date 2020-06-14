Up Close: NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6247327" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter speaks with ABC Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6247334" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter speaks with ABC Political Director Rick Klein.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The nation's biggest police department might be in for its toughest times since the "I can't breathe" police chokehold death of Eric Garner nearly six years ago.When the recent protests started after the police death of George Floyd, there were several tense confrontations between police and protesters.Some agitators turned to looting and burning police cars. Some NYPD officers were accused of going too far - one criminally charged with assault for pushing a protester to the ground.Some critics of the NYPD are calling for cutting the department's budget and redirecting the money to community programs.Our guest is the city's top cop - NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.Also, ABC medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton discusses phased reopening plans and the fear of a COVID-19 resurgence.ABC Political Director Rick Klein and veteran Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf join us to discuss President Donald Trump's approval ratings and how he has handled the death of George Floyd and the protests.----------