Henrietta fire department delivers pizza after crash

A fire department in upstate New York proved firefighters never shy away from serving their community (Henrietta Fire District)

WEST HENRIETTA, New York (WABC) --
A fire department in upstate New York proved firefighters never shy away from serving their community, even if what they're serving is pizza.

Firefighters from the Henrietta Fire District responded to a crash involving a pizza delivery man.

The driver wasn't seriously hurt, but he couldn't finish his delivery.

They drove the fire truck to the hungry customer's home and made sure the pizza ended up in the right hands.

The firefighters thanked the customer for ordering out and not risking the chance of burning food or setting off the fire alarm.

