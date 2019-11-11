U.S. Military veterans open up about their battles with PTSD

New York, NY -- Nathaniel Harvey Jr., Willie Trotman and Susan Branam each served in the U.S. Military, but their similarities don't end there. They each continue to battle PTSD after spending years in uniform.Nathaniel Harvey Jr. joined the U.S. Navy in 1988 and was present during the explosion aboard the battleship Iowa that killed 47 sailors on April 20th, 1989. In November of 1966 Willie Trotman joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam until 1968. Susan Branam served in the U.S. Army from 1993 to 2000 as a pilot. She flew attack helicopters, traveled all over the world performing missions and served in the Calvary.Today, Susan Branam serves as the Director of the Veteran's Service Agency in Rockland County, which works in partnership with the Buffalo Soldiers of Rockland County, an organization Willie Trotman and Nathaniel Harvey Jr. are both a part of.