Society

U.S. Military veterans open up about their battles with PTSD

New York, NY -- Nathaniel Harvey Jr., Willie Trotman and Susan Branam each served in the U.S. Military, but their similarities don't end there. They each continue to battle PTSD after spending years in uniform.

Nathaniel Harvey Jr. joined the U.S. Navy in 1988 and was present during the explosion aboard the battleship Iowa that killed 47 sailors on April 20th, 1989. In November of 1966 Willie Trotman joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam until 1968. Susan Branam served in the U.S. Army from 1993 to 2000 as a pilot. She flew attack helicopters, traveled all over the world performing missions and served in the Calvary.

Today, Susan Branam serves as the Director of the Veteran's Service Agency in Rockland County, which works in partnership with the Buffalo Soldiers of Rockland County, an organization Willie Trotman and Nathaniel Harvey Jr. are both a part of.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhere and now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record-challenging cold to grip NYC area
Snow Alert issued for NYC on Tuesday
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
NYC salutes veterans, active military at Veterans Day Parade
Water main break prompts evacuation, closure of popular NJ mall
Protest held in support of woman handcuffed while selling churros
'My mom is trying to kill me': Chilling 911 call from 7-year-old
Show More
Police: Egg-throwing incidents in NYC may be hate crimes
Plane slides off runway at Chicago airport during snowstorm
Family fights to delay ending life support for 9-month-old baby
Man charged in hotel worker's death refuses Anguilla hearing
NYPD: 13-year-old girl raped while walking to friend's house
More TOP STORIES News