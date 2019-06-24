U.S. Navy sailor from New Jersey dies in Afghanistan

MIDLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey community is in mourning after a man serving in the United States Navy was killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday.Kevin Yali, 27, of Midland Park, died in the line of duty on June 19.Yali had been deployed on four separate occasions during his service.He was originally from Paterson but had been living in Midland Park for almost 20 years.He leaves behind his parents, Oscar and Daisy Yali, as well as siblings Oscar Yali and Victor Patrocino.Yali's family will receive guests on Wednesday, June 26, from 4 p.m. 8 p.m. at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home.Visitation will be followed by a service at 8 p.m.Donations in memory of Yali may also be made to his family, addressed to The Yali Family at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home.----------