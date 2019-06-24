Society

U.S. Navy sailor from New Jersey dies in Afghanistan

MIDLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey community is in mourning after a man serving in the United States Navy was killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Kevin Yali, 27, of Midland Park, died in the line of duty on June 19.

Yali had been deployed on four separate occasions during his service.

He was originally from Paterson but had been living in Midland Park for almost 20 years.

He leaves behind his parents, Oscar and Daisy Yali, as well as siblings Oscar Yali and Victor Patrocino.

Yali's family will receive guests on Wednesday, June 26, from 4 p.m. 8 p.m. at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home.

Visitation will be followed by a service at 8 p.m.

Donations in memory of Yali may also be made to his family, addressed to The Yali Family at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybergen countypatersonnavyafghanistansoldier killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Female bike messenger fatally struck by delivery truck in NYC
Straight zeroes pay $7.8M to winners in lottery draw
Toys 'R' Us making comeback with plans for 2 US stores in 2019
Man found fatally shot in the head in Connecticut driveway
Friend of missing college student worries 'something is wrong'
Fishermen reel in large shark off beach in New Jersey
3 people believed to be innocent bystanders shot in the Bronx
Show More
Cat gets stuck in washing machine for 35-minute cycle
Attorney General responds to Eyewitness News towing investigation
Mets apologize after confrontation with reporter
AccuWeather: Possible thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday
Pelosi in NYC to discuss immigration after Trump delays sweep
More TOP STORIES News