navy

US Navy's 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot to get her 'Wings of Gold'

KINGSVILLE, Texas -- The U.S. Navy's first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot will receive her wings of a gold during a ceremony in Kingsville, Texas on Friday.

Lt. j.g. Madeline "Maddy" Swegle said she has dreamed of becoming a pilot ever since her parents took her to see the Blue Angels as a little girl.

Now, she is following in the footsteps of Brenda E. Robinson, the first Black female naval aviator, who earned her Wings of Gold in 1980.

Swegle's winging ceremony will take place at Naval Air Station in Kingsville.

Swegle became the U.S. Navy's first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot on July 7 after she completed her final undergraduate training in a T-45C Goshawk jet trainer, ABC News reported.

"MAKING HISTORY!" the U.S. Navy tweeted earlier this month.

Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle, assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron (VT) 21 at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, stands next to a T-45C Goshawk training aircraft on July 7.

Lt.j.g. Luke Redito/U.S. Navy via AP



The Naval Air Training Command tweeted that Swegle is the Navy's "first known Black female TACAIR pilot."

According to Stars and Stripes, Swegle is from Burke, Virginia, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017.

Officials said she is assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron 21.

Swegle's milestone comes more than 45 years after Rosemary Mariner in 1974 became the first woman to fly a tactical fighter jet, according to news outlets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasnavyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NAVY
56 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Vet who dedicated her life to others recovering from health battle
Virtual Fleet Week New York marks Memorial Day
FBI says Texas naval station shooting appears terror-related
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: John Lewis' funeral at Atlanta church; 3 presidents attend
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations at new low, NJ cases spike
'I don't know how you could quarantine NJ,' Cuomo says amid spike
Man catches bull shark on Long Island; Officials talk 'Shark Patrols'
Social media encounter led to teen's murder, parents say
Woman pushed onto subway tracks in random NYC attack, robbery
Former presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after COVID battle
Show More
Exclusive: NYC extends COVID parking permits after nurses ticketed
4.2 quake shakes LA area awake in California
Trump floats November election delay, but it won't happen
'Conserve power please,' Con Ed asks 96,000 in Brooklyn
Tropical Storm Isaias hits Puerto Rico with wind, heavy rain
More TOP STORIES News