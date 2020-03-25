coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: USNS Comfort prepares to head to New York City

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Video shows workers preparing a naval ship for its deployment to New York City.

The USNS Comfort is expected to depart from Virginia next month.

It will serve as a hospital for non-COVID-19 patients so other hospitals in New York can focus their attention on the coronavirus.

Another naval ship, the USNS Mercy, will arrive in Los Angeles to help ease the burden on hospitals there.

