Utah officer changes baby's diaper while responding to call

When responding to a call about a child in danger, one Utah police officer saw the need to attend to the child's immediate need by changing her diaper.Utah law enforcement were called following an incident where a woman reportedly struck a man on a commuter train. The Davis County Sheriff's Office described the woman as "a mentally challenged female who was having an episode while with her infant."Farmington Police Officer Ballard noticed the 2-month-old infant had a full diaper and stepped in to change it immediately on the train platform.The child's mother was later taken to the hospital for treatment after it was learned that she struggles with schizophrenia. Her daughter is currently in custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.