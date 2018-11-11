SOCIETY

UWS comes together to honor beloved WWII veteran

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
People on Manhattan's Upper West Side came together on Sunday to honor a WWII veteran.

Theo Dixon, 93, spends his day sitting on a bench outside the Muffins Café on Columbus and West 70th Street.

People say he always greets everyone with a smile, and even knows the name of every single dog that passes by.

"I'm here as an open-minded, free thinking American patriot to keep love alive," says Dixon.

Neighbors decided to surprise him to show how much they care about him.

"We have to keep trying to bring people together, so hopefully this day is a great reminder to everybody there's a lot of love," says Ruth Nerken.

Neighbors say Mr. Dixon has one message he preaches from his bench - to 'love one another.'

