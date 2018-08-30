SOCIETY

Veteran celebrates his 100th birthday by going skydiving

EMBED </>More Videos

For Polito "Paul" Olivas, jumping out of planes is no new venture. (KITV)

HAWAII --
For Polito "Paul" Olivas, jumping out of planes is no new venture.

In fact, the veteran who served in World War II, the Korean War and in Vietnam has more than 300 jumps under his belt, KITV reports.

So, when his big 100th birthday rolled around he knew exactly what he wanted to do -- go skydiving one more time.

"After you get to 100, then you go to 101, 102, I wanted to do it before I got too old," Olivas said.

So he signed up for a tandem, 14,000-foot free-fall.

And it was Olivas' first time jumping for fun, making it all the more special.

Olivas enjoyed the jump so much that he said it was one of his best birthdays yet, adding that he plans to jump again when he turns 101.

"It was a wonderful day," he told KITV.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodbirthday100 yearsveteranu.s. & worldHawaii
SOCIETY
Mystery of partially-dressed woman ringing doorbell solved
Love is in the air: Study finds many meet soulmate on a plane
Woman saves man who had heart attack on first date
Los Angeles street to be named after Barack Obama
More Society
Top Stories
Couple arrested after friend's body parts found in bags
Police report fatalities in New Mexico bus crash
Elderly dog left in cardboard box outside NJ shelter
Mom to stand trial after baby dies from drug-tainted breast milk
Mold discovery delays school openings in New Jersey
Woman accused of posing as dentist for years without training
VIDEO: Referee suffers brain injury after coach's punch
Mystery of partially-dressed woman ringing doorbell solved
Show More
Rock thrown at B15 bus, 4th attack on same line in a week
FDNY diver plucks distressed man out of Hudson River
Couple owes thousands after hotel reservation hijacked
Man wanted for requesting Uber rides, robbing drivers at gunpoint
Pizza deliveryman ambushed, shot in head in Harlem
More News