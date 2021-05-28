7 On Your Side

96-year-old veteran sends SOS to 7OYS for help with a warranty

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Veteran sends SOS to 7 on your Side with help for a warranty

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- When 7 On Your Side got an SOS from a WWII veteran and COVID survivor, it became their mission to help.

Gerald Gersten is known as Fort Lee's Flying Ace - a radio engineer in the United States Army Air Corps who served with the greatest generation from 1940-1945.

"I was 19," says Gersten. "They'd get these new guys they were 18, I'd shake hands, next mission, they'd be dead."

He's 96 now, but still on a mission: to get his lift recliner chair fixed after it broke down last Christmas.

Luckily, Gersten's daughters purchased a warranty when they bought the chair last August from Corner Furniture in the Bronx.

"I called the warranty phone number, it was like falling into a black hole," said daughter Lisa Gersten.

The warranty company, Montage, sent a service tech from a subcontractor in January. Months later the Gerstens were then told to have the furniture store order the parts.

The girls rented a chair to help their dad get up. He got a bedsore and then COVID. Thankfully he survived.



They say while still waiting for the chair, their 96-year-old dad got pneumonia and was hospitalized

"We are still waiting, here he is deteriorating," said Lisa.

In April, the store said it would deliver a new recliner within two weeks. Six weeks later it still wasn't delivered

"Our dad is a hero and American hero, he's our hero, the fact we have to wait every day for it to be fixed is so disrespectful and unnecessary," said Shari Gersten, Gerald's other daughter.

7 On Your Side thought so too. So we called the store and the chair's manufacturer, Ashley Furniture.

In just days, Sgt. Gersten was ready for lift off and Corner Furniture bought Gerald a brand-new recliner.

"It's like floating on air," said the veteran as he reclined in his chair and showed off how it can lift him up.

Ashley reimbursed him more than $600 for the rental chair. Corner Furniture refunded the price of the warranty saying:

"We are extremely happy that Mr. Gersten is happy and comfortable. We at Corner furniture are happy this was resolved."

"God bless you all thank you so much," Sgt. Gersten said.

But we are the ones who want to thank Gersten for his service to our country.

ALSO READ | New Jersey soldier honored with surprise welcome home celebration
EMBED More News Videos

A group of hundreds of students and community members surprised a solider with a welcome home celebration after he recently returned from deployment.



----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfort leebergen countycoronavirus7 on your sidegood newsmemorial dayveteran
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Best bets for Memorial Day weekend shopping deals
How to spot fake invoices from scammers
7 On Your Side helps SUNY student get a room and board refund
How to stop those unwanted robocalls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New photos of missing Maine woman last seen in Times Square
Man found fatally stabbed inside Lower East Side skate park
AccuWeather Alert: Rainy, damp start to the weekend
Police ask for public's help to solve 2011 murder of diner owner
Manhattanhenge is this weekend, but will we be able to see it?
NJ soldier honored with surprise welcome home celebration
What to know about NYC's public beaches this summer
Show More
Church, two other buildings damaged in fire
First 3 African American firefighters in Newark honored
Teen gymnast paralyzed in skiing accident refuses to give up
Guilty verdict in 2018 abduction, killing of Mollie Tibbetts
NYC school sports return to indoor competition
More TOP STORIES News