6 wounded veterans end cross country trek for mental health awareness in New York City

Former Vice President Joe Biden honored their courage at the Queen Elizabeth II Garden where the team crossed the finish line.

STEPHEN R. GROVES
NEW YORK --
Six American and British veterans who walked across the U.S. to raise awareness about mental health problems related to combat service finished their trip in New York City, where they were met by former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill.

The group visited the national Sept. 11 memorial at the World Trade Center Thursday then finished their trip at a garden memorializing British victims of the terror attacks.

Members of the group said walking 1,000 miles from Los Angeles to New York City was easy compared to the struggle of living with mental wounds related to military service.

Speaking to a small crowd at the conclusion of the walk, Joe Biden said hundreds of thousands of servicemen and servicewomen come home from combat with "scars you cannot see."

