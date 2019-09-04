september 11

VIDEO: Eyewitness News Roundtable from 1-year anniversary of 9/11 attacks

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News employees held a roundtable discussion one year after the attacks on the World Trade Center to recount their experiences, share their thoughts, and find hope in our collective grief.

Watch our reporters, anchors, producers and camera operators discuss the anniversary in the video player above.

Each year, New York City and millions around the country commemorate 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget," and drawing attention to the terror attacks' continued toll on first responders.

Relatives of the victims descend on ground zero in Lower Manhattan, and the events of that terrible day and the weeks, months and years that followed are never forgotten, nor are the memories of those killed by terrorists in hijacked planes.

Additionally, we remember all those who have died from 9/11-related illnesses from their heroic work at ground zero and those who suffer today.

September 11 still shapes American policy, politics and everyday experiences in places from airports to office buildings, even if it's less of a constant presence in the public consciousness after 19 years.

The 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, but each year at ground zero, victims' relatives infuse the ceremony with personal messages of remembrance, inspiration and concern.

