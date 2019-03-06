VIDEO: Firefighters save American flag from fire

Some brave firefighters in Virginia are being praised for their patriotic act in the middle of an inferno.The town's Moose Lodge went up in flames and as the fire raged, several firefighters set out to save the American flag, which was flying on a pole just feet from the building.One firefighter doused the flames with water, while two others quickly lowered the flag.The fire chief said everything is a risk and safety was taken into consideration before they got to work.