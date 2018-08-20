SOCIETY

Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot has more on the video that's capturing hearts on social media.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
A video posted on social media provides additional proof the NYPD takes drinking and driving very seriously!

Two officers on patrol "pull over" a youngster who had not one, but two open containers in a little car he was driving on the sidewalk!

Doing her best to suppress a smile, one of the officers confiscates the boy's open containers, which were actually water bottles.

It was all in good fun, of course. The boy seemed happy to be getting all the attention.

The adorable video has racked up more than 26,000 views on Instagram!

