Video of toddler 'besties' running toward each other, hugging in NYC goes viral

Two toddlers in New York City are warming hearts all over Facebook after one dad posted a video of these two 'besties.'

Maxwell and Flannigan are described as inseparable. The two-year-olds have only known each other for over a year, and Maxwell's dad says they are partners in crime.

"When they are away from each other, they are always asking about one another," Michael D Cisneros told ABC. "They go to music class together, Dana Banana, and they love to dance- both are excellent dancers."

Michael Cisneros told ABC they play tennis with Flannigan's parents and bought gear for the boys to play as well. In another video Cisneros said "We have two dogs and Flannigan's parents have one. They are both yelling at our dog Bella to stop barking."

The reaction from people on Facebook: Keep spreading love.
