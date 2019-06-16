Society

'Martin's Park' opens, named after Boston Marathon bombings youngest victim

BOSTON -- Boston's newest park opened Saturday and it has a special meaning.

"Martin's Park" honors the memory of 8-year-old Martin Richard, the youngest victim killed in the Boston Marathon bombings.

At the dedication, Martin's sister, Jane- who lost a leg during the bombings, sung a special tribute in his honor, WCVB reports.

"This park is amazing," said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. "When you think about every aspect of this park, what's here-an inclusive park in setting the model for us now and the rest of the city."

The park includes a water garden, a giant boat and a cosmic climber-which was Martin's favorite part of the playground.

"I had quite an imagination when I was a kid and that boat would have taken me to all kinds of places that I will probably never get to see for real," said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

Five Cherry Trees surround the park to honor every person lost in the bombings.

The Richards say dealing with Martin's loss is difficult but doing good deeds in his honor is what keeps them going.

"I just really like that it promotes the message of inclusion and peace and it's a very beautiful place," said Henry Richards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyboston bombingparku.s. & worldcommunity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News