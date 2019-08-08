Society

Video shows tidal wave knock people off their feet in China

EAST CHINA -- Dramatic video shows several people experiencing the force of nature in China.

People were watching the waves roll in along a river in East China when they were suddenly knocked off their feet by a giant rogue wave.

They appear to have been taken totally by surprise.

Other people rushed in to help pull them to safety.

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt in the frightening incident.

Experts say the strong waves on the river are being caused by an astronomical tide and typhoons.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychinacaught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhole fires cut power, close part of 3rd Avenue
Cleanup underway after EF-0 tornado touches down in NJ
Bronx Zoo says venomous snake is missing from exhibit
AccuWeather: Partly sunny Thursday but still a chance of storms
FDA warns of possible link between vaping and seizures
Equinox, SoulCycle respond to concerns over owner's Trump fundraiser
NJ community warned after coyote snatches and kills dog
Show More
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
Teen who fatally stabbed classmate near school gets 17 years
Police: Woman fatally stabbed by husband while working at salon
Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News