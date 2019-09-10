Vigil offers support, concern in wake of NYPD suicides

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- Colleagues, families, friends and supporters held a vigil in support of the NYPD Monday night in the wake of an alarming string of suicides within the department.The candlelight vigil took place Monday night on the steps of New York City Hall, on the eve of World Suicide Prevention Day, which is observed each year on September 10.The gathering honored the memory of nine officers who have died by suicide this year, including seven since June.The event was also an effort to reach out to officers who may be struggling with emotional distress.----------