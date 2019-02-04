You may remember the egg from last month, when it broke Kylie Jenner's record for most likes on a single post.
During the Super Bowl, it was revealed that the egg is promoting mental health awareness.
The egg introduces itself, saying recently it's started to crack.
Well done #EggGang ... Worth for the wait. @MentalHealthAm #worldrecordegg pic.twitter.com/vyJzQ1FIlF— Prakash Jaggumantri (@Prakashjagguman) February 4, 2019
"The pressure of social media is getting to me," the egg said.
The egg then made a direct plea that if you're struggling, too, talk to someone.
The advertisement then referenced mentalhealthamerica.net, with "#TalkingEgg" and Egg Gang, which had previously been posted on the Instagram image.
We’d like to thank #TalkingEgg for shining a limelight on #mentalhealth tonight with an important message. Not everyone chooses to #fightintheopen for mental health, but you did for the 1 in 5 Americans living with a mental health condition. Thank you, #EggGang! 💚🥚 pic.twitter.com/9KPlXG5re4— Mental Health America (@MentalHealthAm) February 4, 2019
