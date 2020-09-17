Society

Viral video shows Florida protesters demand Target customers remove their masks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida -- A viral video from a Target in Florida has sparked outrage across the internet.

The video shows protesters against wearing masks parading through a Target store, yelling for other customers to remove their masks.

You can watch the full viral video above.

"Take off your mask. We're done We're done," the protesters shouted with their fists in the air.

About nine protesters can be seen in the video.

They were also singing along to the song "We're Not Gonna Take It."

Some of the protesters were wearing "Make America Great Again" gear.

Over the summer, Target started requiring customers to wear masks inside their stores as part of the company's COVID-19 safety measures.

RELATED:
Target to close stores on Thanksgiving and roll out early holiday deals
EMBED More News Videos

Target also said you'll be able to get holiday deals starting in October because "holiday shopping can mean crowded events, and this isn't a year for crowds."


Don't fall victim of this fake "Target" text over free groceries
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what could happen if you click the link in a widespread scam text offering $175 of free groceries from Target.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridaface maskprotestviral videocoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreaktarget
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Patient dies in crash between ambulance and fire truck
Mask request in subway station leads to beating, robbery
Feds considered using 'heat ray' on DC protesters: Report
Hacker crashes 1st day of student's orientation in NYC
LIST: 56 NYC schools with confirmed cases of COVID-19
AccuWeather: Warmer mix Thursday
860,000 sought jobless aid as COVID-19 danger continues
Show More
Obama memoir 'A Promised Land' due out in Nov. 2020
Chinatown fire leaves 3 firefighters injured
COVID Updates: New coronavirus testing lab opens in NYC
Murphy to announce millionaire's tax for wealthy NJ residents
Museums forced to lay off workers, sell works of art amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News