Viral video: Little boy performs spectacular belly flop

Two year old Deacon's family says he has his own way of doing things... And has a VERY high tolerance for pain.

So Deacon decided instead of diving into the pool, he would do a spectacular belly flop.

His family says he did this without any encouragement.

You can see it didn't hurt too bad. He has a smile on his face and started swimming right away.

