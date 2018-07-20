Viral video: Little boy performs spectacular belly flop

Two-year-old Deacon's family says he has his own way of doing things, and he has a very high tolerance for pain.
So Deacon decided instead of diving into the pool, he would do a spectacular belly flop.
His family says he did this without any encouragement.
You can see it didn't hurt too bad. He has a smile on his face and started swimming right away.
----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
societyfunny videochildrenswimmingfeel good
societyfunny videochildrenswimmingfeel good